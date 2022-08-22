Odisha : 5T Secretary Sri VK Pandian today visited the new BMC building at Satya Nagar and ‘O Hub’ to review the the progress and to ensure timely completion of the work

Bhubaneswar : On direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary Sri VK Pandian today visited the new BMC building at Satya Nagar and ‘O Hub’ to review the the progress and to ensure timely completion of the work.

The opening of development centres by such large MNCs will create huge job opportunities for the youth. Both centres are targeted to be operationalised by Mid of Oct 2022. He also directed for early commissioning of the smart city Command & Control Centre.

During the visit Sri Pandian was accompanied by Industry Secy Sri Hemant Sharma, @EIT_Odisha Secy Sri Manoj Mishra, Chairman @BSCL_BBSR

Sri Sanjay Ku Singh, @bmcbbsr Commisisoner Sri Vijay Kulange and MD @idco_odisha Sri Bhupinder Singh Poonia, along with other senior officers.