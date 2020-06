Bhubaneswar: Four more doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar test positive for COVID19 informs AIIMS-Bhubaneswar director Gitanjali Batmanabane. None of them engaged in Covid management. Earlier one junior resident was infected. All are asymptomatic. One each senior resident of surgery, pathology & pharmacology departments and a junior resident of dermatology department of AIIMSBhubaneswr test positive for COVID19. They were in home quarantine. Total doctors test positive in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar – 5.

