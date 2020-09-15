Odisha: 240 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack

Cuttack: Out of the 357 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 240 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 316 recoveries (14 September data) have been reported recently.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 357 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 240 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 316 recoveries (14 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/kEQl0r3NJZ — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 15, 2020

Related

comments