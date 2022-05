Bhubaneswar : The 2021-batch IAS & RBCS officers on Bharat Darshan visited today Maa Taratarini Temple, Major Rock edicts of Ashok, Kaleswar Park ,Rural MCC/MRF in Sasan Ambagaon and OTs to Brundaban Vidyapitha HS during their second day stay at Ganjam, informed Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam.

Besides, The officer trainees are appreciating developmental works undertaken in the district. They are especially impressed with high school transformation under 5T.