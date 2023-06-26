Odisha: 12 passengers kill and several others injure in head-on collision involving a OSRTC bus and private bus in Ganjam

Berhampur: At least 12 passengers were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision involving a OSRTC bus and a private bus in Ganjam last night. The tragic road mishap reportedly took place near Digapahandi in Ganjam district. All injured have been admitted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur.

Speaking to media persons, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek said, ‘Prima facie, it seems to be a case of a head-on collision between two buses at around one am in the night. Several passengers of the private bus have been killed and injured in the accident while those in the OSRTC bus have sustained minor injuries. While the OSRTC bus was en-route Bhubaneswar from Rayagada, the private bus was returning from Berhampur, carrying a marriage party from Khandadeuli village in the district, he informed. He said The actual reason behind the accident is still unclear; our investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced an ex-gratia of three lakh rupees each to the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.