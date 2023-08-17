Odisha: 108 ambulance crew showed his humanity by donating blood to a 13-year-old boy

Deogarh: A 108 ambulance crew gave a new lease of life to a 13-year-old boy by donating blood to him. Govind Mahakul (13), son of Kripasindhu Mahakul of Gohira Dam Nuasahi area of Tilaibani in Deogarh district, was suffering from sickle cell and was undergoing treatment at the Deogarh district headquarters hospital. Dr M Murmu, who was engaged in his treatment there, advised the patient’s parents to immediately collect B’positive blood. Otherwise, the patient’s condition will become more serious, he said. At this time, the blood of the blood group was not available in the hospital blood bank. So the patient’s parents became helpless. Vijay Kishan, the helper of the 108 ambulance who was present at the same hospital at the same time, received information about the patient and the patient’s parents requested him for help. Fortunately, his blood group was also B’ positive. So Vijay immediately came forward to save the life of this 13-year-old boy and went to the patient and donated blood. Due to his greatness, an innocent and precious life has been saved. Earlier on May 22 this year, Amrit Singh, a driver of 108 ambulances, had also donated blood to the same patient.