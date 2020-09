New Delhi: Odia scientist Dr. Jyotirmayee Dash of Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science for winning the prestigious Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award 2020 for Chemical Sciences. She is the first Odia woman to win the award.

She is currently associated with the School of Chemical Sciences, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Kolkata. She is a PhD holder from IIT Kanpur.

