Odia lady shines in Saudi Arabia

Jubail: Jubail Toastmaster club has carried out Youth leadership program on 10th December 2022 with great fanfare at Jubail. With a theme of empowering and self-developing the next generation, the program was articulated in International speech, Evaluation of speech, Table topic and Debate competition. Total 25 students from different countries participated in the Youth leadership program for 75 days.

Mrs. Kunkun Das, from Odisha, India coordinated the whole program. Around 80 senior members, voluntarily guided the students to groom and to become future leaders of society. Mr. Badruddin AbdulMajed, the CEO and managing Director of Universal Inspection Company ltd graced the closing ceremony as Chief Guest. He advised the students to be sensitive and Empathetic citizens of the world.

Senior Members of the club, DTM Ajay Das, Sudeep Singh, and DTM Sadagopan guided the team to make the program a grand success.