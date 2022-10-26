Odia feature film Adieu GODARD, has been selected for the prestigious 10th ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL of BARCELONA where it will have its Spanish Premiere. The film is part of the Official Panorama section and is in competition with several other Asian films. The Festival presents a program that includes more than a hundred films from around 25 countries in Asia and the Asia – Pacific region. It is organized by the Spanish Ministry of External Affairs and the city councils of Madrid and Barcelona and will take place from the 26th of October to the 6th of November.

Also, Adieu GODARD has been selected as finalists of the feature film category at the CARDIFF INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 2022 which is supported by the Welsh Assembly and Cardiff Council (UK). The film is competing with 5 other international films and the results are due later this week.

Last month, the film had its theatrical run across several cities in India followed by special shows held in Jaipur and Mumbai. Additionally, the film has been invited by the Alliance Française de Bangalore for a special screening later this month.

Written and directed by National Award winner Amartya Bhattacharyya, Adieu GODARD is an INDIA, FRANCE co-production and has been produced by Swastik Arthouse in collaboration with FilmStop Entertainment and Les Films de la Haute-Vallée. Renowned actor Anu Choudhury had presented the film for its theatrical release while Mumbai based Platoon Distribution had distributed the film.

With appreciation and love coming from across the globe, director Amartya Bhattacharyya says – ” Adieu GODARD received a lot of love in India and from abroad. It is only a matter of joy that we could take this Odia film far and wide, and it continues to be celebrated globally. We are very happy that the film will now have a Spanish premiere at Barcelona and at the same time, will be a part of the Cardiff international film festival in the UK. The fact that the film, which is made locally in rural Odisha, is connecting globally, is a very good sign for us and for Odia Cinema. “.

Among the cast, the film has Choudhury Bikas Das, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Sudharsri Madhusmita, Swastik Choudhury, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, Shankar Basu Mallick and Abhishek Giri while Swetapadma Satpathy, Sumit Panda, Sandip Bal, Sridhar Martha and Dr. Banikanta Mishra plays other important characters of the film. Music of this film has been composed by the talented music director Kisaloy Roy, and popular icon of Rock music – Rupam Islam has rendered his first Odia song with this film.

Trailer – https://youtu.be/rvM4BT7Fh6M