Odia Cultural Association, London celebrates Utkal Divas

London: London based Odia Cultural Association celebrated 85th Utkal Divas through online recently in collaboration with Odisha Society of U.K. Participating in the internet meeting organized during the occasion, Distinguished guests dwelled on the relevance of observing Odisha’s Foundation Day and the significance of sensitizing the younger generation about the essence of Odisha. Referring to the existence of immense natural bounties, huge mineral resources, large industrial infrastructure, trained human capital, vast coastline, unlimited tourism potentials and above all the spiritual bliss being showered by Lord Jagannath, the eminent speakers observed that Odisha has all the calibre, capabilities and parameters to achieve the Zenith of Progress and Prosperity. Remembering the maritime rich history of Odisha, the mighty rule of Kalinga Empire from the river Ganga to Godavari and the mesmerizing sculptor and artisan works at the Sun temple, the speakers predicted the return of the Golden era to Odisha very soon.

The honourable guests graced the virtual event include State’s higher education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo, Culture and Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Rajya Sabha M.P. Amar Patnaik, MLA Suresh Routray and Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi.

The main attractions of the mega digital Jamboori were the recital of country poems by renowned poet Haladhar Nag, scintillating musical presentation by famous singer Susmita Das and magical one-liner rendition by Humour Artist Bibhu Mishra. The colourful cultural extravaganza also include singing by Goutam, Kuldip and Prangya, dance by Natalie Rout & Yatish Nath, Odissi dance by Tirthi Patnaik Mohanty and Pranjal, Bharatnatyam dance on the tune of Vande Utkal Janani by Divija Mishra and fashion show of the handlooms designed by Rama Krushna Patnaik. The whole arrangement was well managed under the able stewardship of OSUK’s President Sumant Mansingh. The ace organisers of OCAL and OSUK like Santosh Sahu, Umakant Rout, Archana Mansingh, Rina Meher, Prangya Arihan, Suchintita Pujary, Priyanka Sahu, Debasish Mishra, Amulya Jena and Debi Patnaik contributed a lot for the success of the celebration. The master anchor Biswajit Baliarsingh co – ordinated the entire programme very efficiently.

