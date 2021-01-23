Nutritious food, better lifestyle choices, daily exercise only key to good health: Experts

New Delhi: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), one of the apex trade associations of India successfully organised a webinar as part of its ‘Illness to Wellness’ series themed ‘Obesity Management by Lifestyle Modifications’.

The webinar saw participation of renowned nutritionists, diabetologists and physicians hold an informative dialogue on challenges faced by patients suffering from a weak nervous system.

Supported by top hygiene brand SAVLON, the program which promotes healthy living with a focus on wellness and preventive health through healthy habits, diet, exercise, and holistic health saw the veteran speakers discuss at length what affects nervous system related problems and how the same can be improved.

Renowned experts who shared their valuable comments included – Professor Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Center for Diabetes, Obesity, Metabolic Diseases, and Endocrinology; Ms Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist & Weight Management Consultant; Mr Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council and Dr Rajesh Kesari, Founder and Director, Total Care Control who also moderated the ASSOCHAM webinar.

The panellists explained the importance of nutritious food and balanced diet for a healthy body and to keep the lifestyle diseases at bay.

Sharing her views, Ms Devgan said, “Skip fad diets and focus on nutrition instead. This way wrong, calorific foods will get crowded out naturally and both health gain and the weight loss will happen naturally.”

She said, “The best way to get fit is to identify the wrong habits (that lead to weight gain) and work on modifying those. This is the only way for sustainable weight loss that sticks.”

Ms Devgan added, “Weight loss is a journey that must be traversed with patience over time. Just like you gained weight over time, the loss will also happen in good time. So keep patience, but do it right.”

Sharing his views on rising obesity in India, Prof. Anoop Misra explained, “While treatment of obesity starts at a lower weight in Indians, it should be aggressively pursued.”

Prof Misra said that muscle of Indians is weaker than those of the whites, blacks and thus there are more instances of diabetes among people here in India as weakness of muscles alone means high diabetes risk.

He added that obesity and diabetes cause fatty liver which in-turn Converts to Cirrhosis and Cancer, so it is important for people to adopt good lifestyle choices and maintain daily regime of physical activity.

In his address, Mr Rajput pointed out that obesity is one of the critical problems that continue to plague human race. It can impact multiple organs and cause death for some suddenly while for others it can make life a challenge to lead. According to reports 34 per cent of the Indian population is insufficiently active. Besides, as the youngest nation in the world, we have the second highest number of obese children in the world.

He added, “Lifestyle modifications like regular exercises which can include walking, cycling, jogging, yoga and weight training along with a low fat diet that includes a balance between proteins and minerals can really prevent a lot of complications of obesity.”

Dr Kesari shared his views on the need to adopt preventive measures for diabetes and related non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol, and cardiac ailments.