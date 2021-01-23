Jammu and Kashmir reports 88 new positive cases, 120826 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Friday informed that 88 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 42 from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 123852. Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported today, 02 from Jammu Division and 02 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 97 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 30 from Jammu Division and 67 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 123852 positive cases, 1098 are Active Positive, 120826 have recovered and 1928 have died; 719 in Jammu division and 1209 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 4361420 test results available, 4237568 samples have been tested as negative till 22st January, 2021.

Till date 1063342 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 34824 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1098 in isolation and 81515 in home surveillance. Besides, 943977 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 25967 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 267 Active Positive, 25247 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 453 deaths; Baramulla has 8078 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 54 Active Positive, 7851 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 173 deaths; Budgam reported 7738 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 50 active positive cases, 7571 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 117 deaths; Pulwama has 5690 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 65 Active Positive, 5537 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 88 deaths; Kupwara has 5638 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 51 Active Positive, 5493 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Anantnag district has 4865 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 44 Active Positive, 4737 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 84 deaths; Bandipora has 4685 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 27 Active Positive and 4597 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today), 61 deaths; Ganderbal has 4585 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 71 Active Positive, 4468 recoveries and 46 deaths; Kulgam has 2688 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 38 Active Positive, 2596 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today) and 54 deaths while as Shopian has 2557 positive cases with 34 active positive cases, 2484 recoveries and 39 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 24808 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 218 active positive cases, 24220 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 370 deaths; Udhampur has 4193 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) 39 active positive cases, 4097 recovered and 57 deaths; Rajouri has 3867 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 08 active positive, 3804 recoveries and 55 deaths; Doda has 3428 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 05 Active positive, 3359 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today) and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3252 positive cases with 05 active positive cases, 3196 recovered and 51 deaths; Kishtwar has 2731 positive cases with 02 Active Positive, 2707 recoveries; 22 deaths; Samba has 2826 positive cases with 75 active positive cases, 2711 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 40 deaths; Poonch has 2489 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 31 active positive, 2434 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 24 deaths; Ramban has 2130 positive cases with 05 active positive, 2104 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 21 deaths while Reasi has 1637 positive with 09 active positive cases, 1613 recoveries and 15 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 123852 positive cases in J&K, 11516 have been reported as travelers while 112336 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1321 COVID dedicated beds, 1185 Isolation beds with 1156 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 120 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2345 COVID dedicated beds, 2197 Isolation beds where 2113 beds are vacant and 148 ICU beds where 134 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3666 COVID dedicated beds, 3382 Isolation beds with 3269 beds vacant and 284 ICU beds with 254 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 12.72 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.