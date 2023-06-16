NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited commissions 1 MW Rooftop Solar Power Project at IIT Jodhpur, to meet 15% of IIT’s electricity requirements

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has commissioned its first Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Project at IIT Jodhpur, Rajasthan on June 14, 2023. The one MW Grid-connected Solar Project has been implemented by NVVN under the RESCO model, with Power Purchase Agreement duration of 25 years. Under the RESCO model for implementing rooftop solar installation, a renewable energy service company (“RESCO”), (i.e., an energy service company that provides energy to consumers from renewable energy sources), designs, builds, funds and operates the entire solar power plant (roof or ground-mounted), consumer pays the developer against assured monthly unit generation per kW and DISCOM adjusts generated units in consumer’s electricity bill.



The project is set up on the roofs of 14 buildings inside the campus of the IIT. The rooftop project will generate around 14.9 Lakhs units per annum and will meet 15% of the electricity requirement of IIT Jodhpur. The project will result in reduction of carbon dioxide emissions of 1,060 tonnes per year.



NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited was formed by NTPC in the year 2002 to tap the potential of power trading in the country. NVVN holds the highest Category ‘I’ power trading license as per the latest regulation of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.



NVVN is trading in gypsum and is now diversifying into renewables, e-mobility, conversion of Waste to Green Fuel, and offers complete business solutions across the power value chain.



