NTPC inks Statement of Intent with NITI Aayog to develop Net Zero GHG emissions Roadmap for NTPC

New Delhi : NTPC Ltd signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with NITI Aayog yesterday to develop the Net Zero GHG emissions Roadmap for NTPC. Paving the pathway towards greening the power sector of the country, the SoI seeks to formalize a framework of cooperation between the parties to facilitate NTPC to strategies on diversification of its generation mix to eventually reduce its carbon footprint and support India’s endeavor towards achieving net zero by 2070.

As the Government of India has announced the ‘Panchamrit’ goals during CoP 26, NITI Aayog is working on the development of different scenarios/ pathways for achieving Net Zero by 2070. With 17% of the installed generation capacity of the country, NTPC meets around 24% of the country’s power requirement. With this collaboration, NTPC would be able to utilize the expertise of NITI Aayog’s energy team for:

• Development of Net Zero GHG emissions Roadmap for NTPC to align with Government of India’s ‘Panchamrit’ goals

• Emissions and energy (portfolio mix) modeling including development of scenarios for 2030, 2037, 2047 and 2070

• Assistance in the establishment of the Carbon Management Unit (CMU) in NTPC to integrate all GHG reduction initiatives under one umbrella