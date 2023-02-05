NTPC hosts international seminar on ‘Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage’ at First Energy Transitions Working Group meeting in Bengaluru under the aegis of G20 India Presidency

NTPC ltd, India’s largest integrated Power utility, hosted an international seminar on ‘Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS)’ at the First Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under the aegis of G20 India presidency at Bengaluru.

Dr V.K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary Power, Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC Ltd., Shri Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director Project, NTPC Ltd. impressed upon the importance of CCUS technologies for clean energy transition leading to Net-Zero goal. They emphasized upon the several important CO2 emission mitigation measures and key green initiatives being spearheaded by India.

Shri R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy also visited the venue of International Seminar on ‘Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) and discussed the initiatives taken by NTPC.

During the event, more than 200 dignitaries, speakers, panellist and delegates of various countries participated in the seminar wherein they shared their knowledge and learnings pertaining to CCUS.

Study Report on “Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)- Technology Gaps and International Collaboration”, which was commissioned under G20 India Presidency, was unveiled during the event.

Additionally, a 3D-Model of NTPC flagship project on Flue Gas CO2 to Methanol Synthesis was also showcased at the event. This plant is intended to reduce the CO2 emission of fossil-based Power plant by capturing it and converting it into useful hydrocarbon, i.e., Methanol.

The event is likely to open new vistas for low carbon downstream industries and academia to work and move ahead benefitting People & Planet.