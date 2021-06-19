NTPC – FY21 Audited Results Highest Ever PAT (YoY) 36.16%

New Delhi: The Country’s largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power with a present group installed capacity of 65825 MW, declared the financial results for FY21 along with unaudited financial results for Q4 FY21 today.

In FY21, NTPC group has recorded the highest ever gross generation of 314.07 Billion units as against 290.19 Billion units during the previous year. On Standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for FY21 was 270.91 Billion units as against 259.62 Billion units in the previous year. Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 66.00% as against National Average of 54.56% with an availability factor of 91.43%.

NTPC has realized more than 100% of the billed amount during the year, crossing rupees one lakh crore, which is the highest ever realization.

For FY21, the total income was ₹ 103,552.71 crore as against ₹ 100,478.41 crore in FY20, registering an increase of 3.06%.

For FY21, NTPC has registered its highest ever PAT of ₹ 13,769.52 crore, as against ₹ 10,112.81 crore in FY20 registering an increase of 36.16%.

The Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd. have recommended a final dividend @ 31.5% of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹ 3.15 per equity share of the face value of ₹ 10/- each for FY21, subject to the approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting. The Company had paid an Interim Dividend @ 30% of paid-up share capital i.e. ₹ 3.00 per equity share in February 2021. This is the 28th consecutive year of dividend payment by the Company.