NTPC Dadri striving to become the cleanest coal fired plant of India

Mumbai: NTPC Dadri is striving to become the cleanest coal fired plant in the country and is complying with all the CPCB guidelines on emissions.

All the emission parameters are being monitored online and transmitted to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on real time basis. Flue gas emissions and Particulate matter are well within the CPCB norms with high efficiency ESP in service in all the 4 nos. 210 MW & 2 nos. 490 MW units.

For SOx reduction, Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) system has been installed in 210 MW units for the first time in the country with technology from UCC, USA and now all the four units are meeting emission norms. FGD system is in advanced stage of implementation in 490 MW units by BHEL with technology from Mitsubishi Power Works, Japan.

All the 210 MW units were already compliant to NOx emission norms. In 490 MW units, SOFA (Separated Overfire Air) system has been installed and all the units now comply with the norms for NOx.

NTPC Dadri has also pioneered co-firing of Biomass pellets along with coal in the boilers. The pellets are made of husk or agro-residue which would have been burnt otherwise in the fields increasing the pollution in NCR region. More than 8000 Tons of pellets have been fired in the boilers of NTPC Dadri, which is equivalent to almost 4000 acres of farm fire avoided.

NTPC Dadri has set new benchmarks in Water consumption, going beyond compliances, by implementing Zero liquid discharge system, and Rain water harvesting system.

