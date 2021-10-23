NTPC Chatti-Bariatu Coal Mining Project to start mining soon

Ranchi: NTPC Coal mining awarded the Mine Developer-cum-Operator (MDO) contract for Chatti-Bariatu Coal Mining Project successfully on October 2,2021. Peak rated capacity from Chatti-Bariattu Coal mine will be 7 Million Metric Tonnes per annum. Land acquisition of this coal mining project is in an advanced stage with the help of the Hazaribag district administration.

Kick-off meeting of the Mine Developer-cum-Operator (MDO) contract for Chatti-Bariatu Coal Mining Project was held with M/s Rithwik-AMR Consortium on 20th Oct 2021 at NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi. During this meeting, activities to be taken up and the timelines were discussed. NTPC stressed upon the start of coal production from Chatti -Bariatu Mine in FY 2021-22 so that NTPC can augment coal supply to the power stations which will ensure uninterrupted power supply to its customers.

NTPC expressed its confidence over the support from the Jharkhand State Government, Hazaribag District Administration, Villagers and Other Stakeholders for the early start of coal production from Chatti-Bariatu mine. In this regard, NTPC thanked Jharkhand State Government and Hazaribag District Administration for their active support in resuming the coal despatch from Pakri Barwadih Mine on October 10, 2021, after a local protest happening in the Banadag Railway siding area.

The supply of coal from NTPC captive coal mining projects is crucial for its power stations for maintaining uninterrupted generation & supply of power. NTPC coal Mining Team is putting in its best effort for the enhancement of coal production and dispatch from its coal mines.