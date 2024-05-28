NSDC and ILO forge strategic partnership to enhance Skill Development and Lifelong Learning

Advancing the Skill Mission, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) today announced a strategic partnership to advance skill development and lifelong learning in India and globally. This collaboration aims to empower individuals across the globe, by equipping them with essential competencies and qualifications, thereby enhancing employability and sustainable economic growth. Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, and other officials of the Ministry were present in the event.

The MoU was signed by Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, and Mr. Sangheon Lee, Director, Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department, ILO, reaffirming both organizations’ commitment to leveraging their strengths and expertise in talent development. This partnership is dedicated to developing effective policies, governance and financing structures which will enhance skill development, both nationally and internationally. A key aspect of the partnership is the implementation of the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). This digital transformation will streamline skill development initiatives, enhancing their efficiency, accessibility, and global impact.

Lauding the partnership Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE, said, that one of the key aspects of the partnership is the adoption of the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) and Governments, workers’ and employers’ organizations in ILO’s member countries will be able to use SIDH to digitize systems, processes, skills delivery, and job matching, based on a cost-effective model. He also said that this digital transformation will enhance the efficiency of skill development initiatives, making them more accessible and impactful globally. He emphasised MSDE’s commitment to creating policies and platforms that support lifelong learning and continuous skill development for the talent to succeed nationally and globally. SIDH exemplifies this commitment, and this partnership reflects the shared mission to empower individuals through skill development avenues, across borders, he added.

Shri Tiwari also said that by combining ILO’s expertise with MSDE’s commitment to skilling, reskilling, and upskilling, the aim is to empower individuals to navigate disruptions and create a sustainable future. He also said that MSDE will enhance skillsets and boost employability, driving impactful change in the evolving job market.

The partnership aims to facilitate public-private partnerships and knowledge exchange to enhance Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), develop micro-credentials, and promote Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) through a global knowledge-sharing platform. By strengthening the comparability of skills and qualifications, digital tools will be developed and deployed to assess and compare the skills and qualifications of Indian workers with those required in potential destination countries, improving mobility and global employability prospects for Indian workers.

Speaking on the partnership, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari said that the MoU between ILO and NSDC is a significant milestone for the Skills Ecosystem in India. This partnership will help build a pool of Indian youth for global opportunities as the partnership aims to align and benchmark Indian qualifications with global skills standards, he added. Shri Tiwari also said that India is becoming a preferred destination for GCCs, opening opportunities for Indian youth to participate in remotely delivered knowledge work for the whole world. The government’s focus on skilled migration opens opportunities for those who want to emigrate to join the international workforce, he also mentioned. He also expressed excitement to work with ILO to develop regional qualification frameworks such as the South Asian Qualification Framework which will help youth from the neighbouring countries also. NSDC’s partnership will also help offer NSDC Digital’s services and offerings to member countries of ILO, he said.

Speaking about the strategic partnership, Mr. Sangheon Lee said that combining NSDC technological capacity and ILO standard-setting functions, tripartism and global reach has the potential to significantly improve training access and quality globally. He also said that the partnership with NSDC will create a synergistic effect, amplifying the collective ability to lead the transformation of skills development, for greater social justice, not only in India but globally.

Promoting quality apprenticeships, work-based learning for employability and productivity, and the development of sustainable enterprises will be a cornerstone of this collaboration. By collaborating on data-driven approaches, ILO and NSDC aim to align skill development initiatives with the evolving demands of various industries.

In addition to policy development and data analysis, the partnership will prioritize the development and support of innovative learning programs. These programs will be designed to be flexible and inclusive, fostering adaptability among learners while ensuring that skills development remains relevant and accessible to all segments of society.