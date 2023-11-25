Nothing is more important than nurturing young minds, says Vice-President

New Delhi,25th November: The Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today highlighted the impactful participation of ‘Young Minds’ in G-20 and underscored the paramount importance of nurturing our youth. Stressing the significance of maintaining the physical and mental health of the youth, he underlined that when they are energized, motivated, and inspired; their capacity to perform becomes infinite.

The Vice-President welcomed the G-20 THINQ Quiz Finalist participants to Parliament House today and informed them the remarkable feat of construction of the New Parliament Building was completed within a mere 30 months, a project that involved human resources from every corner of the country. Furthermore, he emphasized the achievements of the recent G-20 summit during India’s presidency, elucidating that over 200 meetings took place across 60 locations nationwide.

Interacting with the students, the Vice-President acknowledged their initial role as ‘ambassador of respective countries’ and their transformation into ‘global ambassador’ upon departure. Shri Dhankhar also encouraged the participants to chronicle their experiences and journeys, fostering friendships and maintaining connections beyond their visit.