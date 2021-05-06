“No poor will be deprived of ration”- Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that no poor will live without ration during Covid crisis. He directed the officers of the Cooperatives and Food Departments to relax the rules and make arrangements in this regard. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing free food grains distribution system to the eligible families under the public distribution system from the Chief Minister’s residence today. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahu Lal Singh and Cooperative, Public Service Management Minister Shri Arvind Bhadoria were also present in the video conference.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the poor person should not have any problem in getting food grains. Food grains should be distributed to them even if they don’t have eligibility slip, Aadhar Card and other documents. He asked the ministers of the Food and Cooperation Departments to make effective arrangements in this regard.



There should be no crowding during delivery



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that fair price shops should not be crowded at the time of distribution of ration. Corona guideline should be effectively followed. Along with its effective system, it should also be monitored. A competent government officer or employee should be posted at the time of distribution of ration.



Notify beneficiaries by SMS



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the beneficiaries should be informed about the distribution of free food grains through SMS. He said that lifting, transportation and distribution of free ration is a challenging task during the Covid crisis. The transportation and distribution of food grains should be closely monitored. There should not be any kind of laxity and communication gap in this. The Co-operatives and Food Departments should work in tandem with mutual co-ordination.



Acknowledgment from P.O.S. machine



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that along with free food grains distribution, an acknowledgment should be provided to the beneficiary from the P.O.S. machine. He said that irregularity in distribution work will not be tolerated.



Free food grains to those who have made payments



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that poor families, who have received food grains for April and May by paying the amount, should also be provided free food grains during the next month. He was told that free grains will be distributed to such beneficiaries in the months of July and August.



Remaining families will get 5 months of food grains outright



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was told in the meeting that after May 15 the remaining families who did not receive food grains will be given entire food grains for 5 months. Out of a total of One crore 11 lakh 29 thousand 273 families in the state, 91 lakh 25 thousand 513 have received ration for the month of April. The number of families receiving ration for the month of May is 56 lakh 38 thousand 678 and the number of families receiving ration for the month of June is 20 lakh 45 thousand 719.

