“Saving lives is our biggest priority”- Madhya Pradesh CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Corona infection has been controlled in the state. We have to break the chain of infection completely by adopting stern measures for a few more days. Saving people’s lives is our biggest priority. We have to ensure best treatment of Corona in all districts. The number of ICU beds should be increased. Wedding ceremonies should be postponed. Funerals must be attended by limited number of persons. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the provision of free ration to every poor should be ensured during Corona in all districts.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in the state through video conferencing from his residence today. Ministers in-charge of all districts, officers in-charge of Corona, Collectors, Superintendents of Police, etc. were present in the video conference.



Oxygen and injections sufficient



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that adequate oxygen, Remdesivir injection, etc. are available in all the districts of the state. Number of beds should be increased wherever necessary.



Those engaged in irregularities should not be spared



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the complaints of black marketing of drugs, injections etc. being received from some places, is barbaric. Strict action must be taken against those engaged in such irregularities. It should be ensured that private hospitals do not charge more from patients.



Ambulance charges fixed



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that ambulance charges have been fixed for urban and rural areas. It should be ensured that ambulances are available to the patients at the prescribed rates.



Reduction in weekly new cases



There has been a significant decline in the weekly new cases of Corona in the state. As of April 28, the weekly new cases of Corona were 91 thousand 354 in the state, while on May 5, the cases have reduced to 86 thousand 820. The state’s weekly positivity rate is 20.3 percent.



89 thousand 144 new active cases



There are 89 thousand 144 active cases of Corona in the state. In the last 24 hours, 12 thousand 319 new cases have come up, while 9,643 have recovered. The state’s recovery rate is 84.7 percent and death rate is 1 percent.



Over 200 new cases in 12 districts



More than 200 new cases of Corona have been reported in 12 districts of the state. As many as 1817 new cases were reported in Indore, 1579 in Bhopal, 1174 in Gwalior, 826 in Jabalpur, 355 in Ujjain, 341 in Rewa, 328 in Shivpuri, 308 in Ratlam, 252 in Dhar, 236 in Sagar, 232 in Singrauli and 231 in Satna.





