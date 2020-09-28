No plan to increase the rate of DAP and NPK fertilizers: IFFCO

New Delhi: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has reiterated that it has no plan to increase the Maximum Retail Price of DAP and NPK fertilizers.

IFFCO Managing director shri U.S Awasthi has said in a tweet that though there is a huge spike in the cost of raw materials like phos acid and others in the international market, still we are not going to increase the price of fertilizers.

He said that there is no plan to increase the MRP of DAP and NPK fertilizers during rabi season as “our aim is to serve the farmer Community by reducing input agri cost for them which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It also aims to double the farmers’ income by 2022″.

IFFCO is a leading cooperative society engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers.It has 5 manufacturing plants in India.

