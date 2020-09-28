Early procurement of Paddy / Rice in all remaining States from today

New Delhi: The Department of Food & Public Distribution has now allowed all remaining procuring States to commence / proceed with their procurement operations for Paddy / Rice in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 (Kharif crop) with effect from 28th September, 2020 itself. However, the commencement of procurement period in respect of Kerala (from 21.09.2020) and that of Punjab and Haryana (from 26.09.2020) will remain unchanged. This would ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP) expeditiously.

The Department of Food & Public Distribution hasissued the uniform specifications of food grains for Central Pool procurement for the ensuing Kharif Marketing Seasons (KMS) 2020-21.These specifications as per standard practice have been issued in respect of Paddy,Rice and other coarse grains namely Jowar,Bajra,Maize and Ragi. These specifications also include standards of Rice for issue to States/UTs for distribution under TDPS and Other Welfare Schemes based on the uniform specifications of rice for KMS 2020-21.

It is for the first time that uniform specification for Fortified Rice Kernels(FRK) for grade A & Common Rice have also been issued in case of procurement of Fortified Rice Stocks, of which 1% FRK(w/w) should be blended with normal rice stock.The State Governments have been requested to ensure that wide publicity of the Uniform specifications is made among the farmers to ensure that they get due price for their produce and any rejection of the stocks is completely avoided.All States/Union Territories and Food Corporation of India have been advised that the procurement during KMS 2020-21 may be strictly in accordance with the uniform specifications. The Food Corporation of India and States Procurement Agencies have been directed to ensure hassle free procurement and Minimum Support Price (MSP) payments to farmers.

