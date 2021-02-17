No death reported in 18 States/UTs in last 24 hours; Nearly 90 lakh COVID19 vaccine doses administered

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload currently stands at 1.36 lakh (1,36,549) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.25% of India’s total Positive Cases.

In a significant development, all States and UTs have reported a decline in active cases in the last month. Maharashtra has shown a substantial decline in active cases from 53,163 on 17 January, 2021 to 38,307 on 17 February, 2021.

Eighteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh (UT), Assam, A&N Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and D&D & D&N.

India’s cumulative recoveries show a progressive increment on a daily basis. It stand at 1.06 Cr (1,06,44,858) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.33%. 11,833 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. Rising recoveries combined with less new cases have ensured a decline in Active Caseload.

11,610 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

As on 17thFebruary, 2021, till 8:00 AM, the cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare and frontline workers against COVID19 in the country has reached nearly 90 lakhs.

89,99,230 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,91,373 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 61,50,922 HCWs (1st dose), 2,76,377 HCWs (2nd dose) and 25,71,931 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1st Dose 2nd Dose Total Doses 1 A & N Islands 3,847 182 4,029 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,66,523 24,142 3,90,665 3 Arunachal Pradesh 16,613 1,574 18,187 4 Assam 1,30,058 5,361 1,35,419 5 Bihar 4,96,988 13,497 5,10,485 6 Chandigarh 9,756 252 10,008 7 Chhattisgarh 2,96,308 6,682 3,02,990 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 3,175 70 3,245 9 Daman & Diu 1,308 94 1,402 10 Delhi 2,14,646 6,579 2,21,225 11 Goa 13,147 354 13,501 12 Gujarat 6,95,628 15,809 7,11,437 13 Haryana 2,01,098 4,773 2,05,871 14 Himachal Pradesh 84,225 2,907 87,132 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1,59,765 2,501 1,62,266 16 Jharkhand 2,24,005 5,408 2,29,413 17 Karnataka 5,05,157 28,901 5,34,058 18 Kerala 3,75,441 12,815 3,88,256 19 Ladakh 3,421 228 3,649 20 Lakshadweep 1,809 115 1,924 21 Madhya Pradesh 5,76,610 0 5,76,610 22 Maharashtra 7,31,537 9,294 7,40,831 23 Manipur 28,579 459 29,038 24 Meghalaya 17,889 337 18,226 25 Mizoram 12,330 227 12,557 26 Nagaland 15,025 1,209 16,234 27 Odisha 4,17,881 10,590 4,28,471 28 Puducherry 6,627 330 6,957 29 Punjab 1,09,911 2,041 1,11,952 30 Rajasthan 6,22,374 14,647 6,37,021 31 Sikkim 8,991 157 9,148 32 Tamil Nadu 2,80,892 9,356 2,90,248 33 Telangana 2,79,497 53,350 3,32,847 34 Tripura 73,924 1,491 75,415 35 Uttar Pradesh 9,16,568 18,394 9,34,962 36 Uttarakhand 1,19,060 2,666 1,21,726 37 West Bengal 5,46,433 10,017 5,56,450 38 Miscellaneous 1,55,807 9,568 1,65,375 Total 87,22,853 2,76,377 89,99,230

As on Day-32 of the vaccination drive (16th February, 2021), total 2,76,943 vaccine doses were given across 7,001 sessions. Out of which, 1,60,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,16,252 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

8 States account for 57.8% of the total vaccine doses administered in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4% (9,34,962).

As on 16th February, 2021, till 4 pm, total 36 cases of hospitalization and 29 cases of deaths have been reported from people who have been vaccinated. Out of the 36 cases of hospitalisation, 22 were discharged after treatment. 2 are still under treatment and 12 cases died. Out of the 29 deaths, 17 deaths are outside hospital whereas 12 deaths are in the hospital.

81.15% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,439 newly recovered cases. 2,700 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 470 in Tamil Nadu.

86.15% of the daily new cases are from 6 States.

Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 4,937. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,663, while Tamil Nadu reported 451 new cases.

100 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 81.00% of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (39). Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths and Tamil Nadu reported 7 casualties.