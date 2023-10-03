NML signs Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement with MoC for its first commercial coal mine, North Dhadu (Eastern Part)

NTPC Mining Limited(NML) signed the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) for its first commercial coal mine, North Dhadu (Eastern Part), won by NML in the 7th Tranche of Commercial Coal Auction round.

The Agreement was signed between the Government of India through Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal(MoC) and CEO, NML.

Secretary Coal, GOI, Shri Amrit Lal Meena handed over the signed agreement to CEO, NML, Shri Animesh Jain in a ceremony held at MoC Conference hall on 29th September 2023. On the occasion, Secretary Coal congratulated NML for winning the block located in the Latehar District of Jharkhand State.

CEO , NML thanked MOC and assured of the early operationalisation of mine. By winning one commercial coal mine NML has put the step forward for its target to reach the capacity of 100 Million Tonnes per Annum. NML is a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited