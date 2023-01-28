NMDC signs up Champion Boxer Nikhat Zareen as its Brand Ambassador

National miner and India’s largest producer of iron ore, NMDC, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with World Boxing Champion and gold medal winner of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games , Nikhat Zareen to represent NMDC as its brand ambassador. Epitomizing strength, a quality that is indispensable to NMDC, the company has chosen to be represented by someone who shares their commitment to bring honour to the country. Nikhat Zareen represents the strength, courage, agility and national pride that goes with the brand of the NMDC.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said that we are elated to welcome Nikhat Zareen to the NMDC family. Her commitment to bring glory to the nation resonates with our company values. Shri Deb added that her personality is synonymous with NMDC’s brand values of reliability and sturdiness and this association will add to the overall brand personality of both the stakeholders.

Nikhat said of her journey to becoming a World champion boxer, “It is an honour for me to join hands with the NMDC in bringing laurels to the country. I am grateful to them for supporting me in training for the 2024 Olympics and I am committed to making my parents and the country proud.”