In Uttarakhand, the portals of the world-famous Shri Badrinath Dham will open on April 27. The decision to this effect was taken at a religious ceremony on Basant Panchami yesterday at Rajdarbar in Tehri’s Narendra Nagar. The Gadu Ghada (घड़ा) Tel Kalash (तेल कलश) Yatra will be taken up on April 12.