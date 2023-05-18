NMDC Organizes Interactive Session on Preventive Vigilance

India’s largest producer of iron ore, NMDC organised a session on Preventive Vigilance at its headquarters in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Keynote Address was delivered by Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh, Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission. Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production) and Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO were present at the event, along with senior executives and employees of NMDC.



Highlighting the importance of preventive vigilance, Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh said, “Responsibility and transparency are important tenets of an organisation. True preventive vigilance, which can be achieved by raising awareness via conversations to build internal competence, holds people and processes accountable for their actions. The senior employees of a company need to proactively engage their peers and subordinates to understand the organisational goals and also tackle issues pertaining to ethics and integrity.” Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh also added that good governance demands a cultural outcome that makes integrity a way of life.



