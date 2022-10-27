NMDC organises Plantation at Landscape Garden and adopts two Tigers as part of Swachhta 2.0

New Delhi : India’s Eco-Friendly Miner and the country’s largest producer of Iron ore, NMDC organised a plantation at Landscape Garden and adopted two tigers – a Royal Bengal Tiger and a White Tiger on 27th October, 2022 at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

NMDC has consistently been a frontrunner in environment conservation and sustainable development. As part of Swachhta 2.0. The company has initiated various conservation efforts to help protect the flora and fauna of the country. Since the start of the Swachhta campaign on 2nd October, 2022 NMDC has conducted numerous Cleanliness Drives, Plantation Drives, Prabhat Pheri, Swachhta Run and Awareness campaigns on the importance of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Plantation Drive at the zoo is a brainchild of the Environment Division, Resource Planning Department at NMDC and is a step towards reinforcing biodiversity conservation efforts.

The Plantation and Tiger Adoption Drive was conducted in the presence of Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC; Shri Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance); Shri S. Rajashekar (DCF) Curator, Nehru Zoological Park and officials of NMDC, Nehru Zoological Park and Forest Department, Government of Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sumit Deb said that NMDC has always been a responsible miner and is committed to the protection of endangered flora and fauna. As Miners to the Nation, NMDC holds significant accountability in safeguarding the interests of the people and making the planet sustainable. Further he added that the magnificent Royal Bengal Tiger is our country’s national animal and the White Tiger is a rare species. It is imperative to note how important biodiversity is in sustainability for the people and planet. As part of our efforts in preserving the planet through Swachhta 2.0, we hope to play our part in biodiversity conservation through the adoption of these two tigers,

Shri Amitava Mukherjee said that a sustainable future demands aggregated efforts towards combating desertification and managing forests whilst preventing biodiversity loss. NMDC believes that our actions today will determine the future of the nation and is honoured to have been a part of the plantation and adoption initiatives at Nehru Zoological Park.

The adoption and plantation drive was followed by a visit to the zoo.