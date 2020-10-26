Nitish Kumar needs Narendra Modi and BJP to survive in politics says speakers at KLF Bhava Samvad

New Delhi: Kalinga Literary Festival’s web platform KLF Bhava Samvad hosted Saurabh Dwivedi (editor & founder of The Lallantop) and Santosh Singh (senior journalist and writer) to discuss over ‘Ruled Or Misruled- Story And Destiny Of Bihar.

Quoting over it, Santosh spoke about the period of Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav didn’t make any big impact before having the throne. After coming to the throne, he used his tricks and built his image.”

“Lalu Prasad Yadav broke the protocol that helped him connect to people well Bhagalpur riot played a vital role in political environment in Bihar. Played as a landmark. Lalu swept the Bihar elections in 1991 completely,” mentioned Saurabh while elaborating Lalu Prasad Yadav’s political era.

Santosh opined that Lalu was a master of identity politics. “He gave a different language to politics. He didn’t believe in protocols which made people believe in him as a leader. The dip in his career came when important politicians such as Nitish Kumar from his party started leaving. Nitish Kumar had an opportunity to be a Co- petitioner but he let it go. In 2000, there was a concern about who’d become the face of BJP. Nitish Kumar was selected. Yashvant Sinha was the first person to challenge Lalu in Vidhan Sabha,” he said.

He went on further by saying, “Ram Vilas Paswan was more interested in the National political scenario. Diction against Lalu who has charisma and ability to connect to rural people has the potential to become the leader in 2021 elections. Bihar has seen the rule of Congress, Leftists, socialist movement. If you compare anything with the negatives, you will find more positives. The results of the upcoming elections in Bihar are completely uncertain.”

The discussion concluded with Saurabh opining that Nitish needs Modi and BJP to survive in politics.

