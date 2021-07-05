Nitin Gadkari says safety audits have been mandated at all stages of road development to reduce accidents

New Delhi: Minister for Road Transport&Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has said safety audits have been mandated at all stages of road development to reduce accidents. Inaugurating virtual Symposium on Vehicle crash safety he said India and other developing countries are witnessing a very high rate of road accidents and around 1.5 lakh people are killed every year which is even higher than the Covid deaths. The Minister said his vision is to achieve 50% reduction in road accident deaths and zero accidents and deaths by 2030. Shri Gadkari said about 60% deaths are of two wheeler riders. He said protection and safety of motorcycle traffic is the need of the hour. He said in the global scenario vehicle engineering technology has matured to a great extent and all road engineering measures will improve chances of fatal vehicle crash atleast during the accident event. The Minister stressed on the importance of training of drivers and establishment of advanced Training Institutes and centres.

Shri Gadkari said it was his moral responsibility to make good roads and improve road infrastructure. He said cooperation ,communication and coordination among all stakeholders is essential to create awareness and achieve our goals .