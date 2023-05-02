Nitin Gadkari says 85% of successfully transplanted 1,025 Banyan trees along the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, Maharashtra located on the Baramati-Indapur section of NH 965G have survived

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets informed that in February and March 2022 we conducted a transplantation project along the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, Maharashtra located on the Baramati-Indapur section of NH 965G . During this project, we successfully transplanted 1,025 Banyan trees to the edge of the Right of Way (ROW). Currently, 870 of the transplanted trees (85%) have survived , he added.

Shri Gadkari said the transplanted trees are thriving and displaying healthy growth with the development of robust foliage every day. He said the project has not only helped in preserving the environment but has also provided a pleasing visual experience for the visitors traveling along the road.