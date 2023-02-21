Nitin Gadkari says 4-Lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A is being executed in Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of Rs 1,367 Crore spanning length of 80.82 km

With an ambition to give a major boost to the road infra in Punjab, NHAI has developed a 4-Lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A.

In series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said the project is being executed in Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of ₹1,367 Crore spanning a length of 80.82 km. The section connects major cities Amritsar – Jalandhar – Chandigarh and extends mobility to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali.

The Minister said the alignment lessens the travel time from Jalandhar to Chandigarh to almost half and provides direct access to Khatkarkalan, which is the ancestral home of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Shri Gadkari said resonating the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build sustainable infrastructure, this Green Highway is fully saturated with healthy flowering plants throughout the stretch. It is also considered to be one of the safest highways in Punjab and stimulates socio-economic development in the region.