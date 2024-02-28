Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 718.26 crore for widening and strengthening of 26.96 Km National Highway-59 in Kandhamal and Ganjam district, Odisha

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said in Odisha, an allocation of Rs. 718.26 crore has been sanctioned for the widening and strengthening of the Daringbadi Ghat section on National Highway -59, spanning Kandhamal and Ganjam district, under the Annual Plan 2023-24. The project covers a total distance of 26.96 Km.

Shri Gadkari said the Daringbadi Ghat segment currently experiences challenges due to a narrow carriageway and suboptimal geometrics, causing long-route vehicles from western Odisha to bypass National Highway 59. As a prominent tourist destination, especially during winter, enhancing this stretch will elevate highway standards, bolster safety, and ensure all weather-connectivity along National Highway-59.