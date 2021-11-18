Nitin Gadkari sanctions Improvement and strengthening works of National Highways in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Widening and strengthening work of NH-334A (Purkaji – Laksar – Haridwar Road) to two-lane with paved shoulder under EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) mode with a budget of Rs. 227.06 Crores in Uttar Pradesh. In a series of tweets Shri Gadkari informed about sanctioning three more projects in the state. The Minister sanctioned Widening and strengthening work of NH-330D (Sitapur to Kurain Section) to two-lane with paved shoulder under EPC mode with a budget of Rs. 505 Crores.

Development work of 6-Lane access-controlled Spur to Haridwar from Delhi – Saharanpur – Dehradun Economic corridor on Hybrid Annuity Mode under BharatmalaPariyojana has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs. 2095.21 Crores in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Improvement and upgradation work of NH-227A (Near Sikriiganj to Barhaiganj) to two-lane with paved shoulder under EPC mode has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs. 403.36 Crores.