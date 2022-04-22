Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones for 16 National highways projects worth Rs 2,460 crore in Jalgaon,Maharashtra

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 16 National highways projects worth Rs 2,460 crore in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Speaking on the occasion he said road connectivity is important for the transportation and milling of agricultural commodities in Jalgaon district, which is an important hub for banana, cotton and sugarcane production and has the highest banana production in the country.

The Minister said these road projects in the district will improve the connectivity of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. This will help in reducing traffic congestion in Muktainagar, Varangaon, Nasirabad, Jalgaon,he added.

Shri Gadkari said these projects will speed up transportation and save fuel and time and will help in reducing traffic jams and accidents in Jalgaon city. He said these cement-concrete roads will provide relief from potholes. He said connectivity with nearby rural areas will be improved and construction of bridges under this project will make the journey of citizens easier and safer.