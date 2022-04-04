  Nitin Gadkari graces the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2022) on second day at Jio World Convention Centre

Mumbai : Shri. Nitin Gadkari Ji, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, graced the “INDIA GEM & JEWELLERY SHOW (GJS 2022)” on second day at Jio World Convention Centre. He powerfully showed confidence and trust in the jewellery industry for India’s vision for achieving the goal of USD 5 Trillion Dollar Economy.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the Apex industry body representing the jewellery sector in India as a trade federation of over 3 lakh gems and jewellery ventures is celebrating the Indian Jewellery fraternity with their B2B Expo at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The theme of the Expo is centered around supporting Product Launches and Trend Discoveries, keeping in mind the growth in demand of the sector

Spanning over 4 days, over 600 exhibitors with 1277 booths and more than 12,000 registered visitors the show is all set for a roaring success. The educational seminars with insightful trends and a comprehensive list of industry leaders as speakers in the panel has added a synergistic value to this mega B2B trade show. Being a working day, second day attracted more footfalls than the first day.

Addressing the gathering at the expo, Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji said, “I applaud the enthusiastic response of all the participants at this Expo. This is an evidence of the MSME growth in our growing country. 30% GDP contribution comes from MSME and MSMEs share 40% of the country’s export. MSME have created 11 crore jobs and is in alignment with the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat growth of MSME sector has been a game-changer.”

He further added, “To materialize the Prime Minister Modi-ji’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, MSME exports need to grow more than 50%. Gem & Jewellery industry contributes about 40% of the exports with avenue of about 25 Billion USD. This is a significant achievement of MSME and there is more potential to grow. Designing elements is the core and future of the jewelry industry. I emphasize Honesty, Goodwill and Credibility to be the biggest capital of 21st century than manpower and technology. With the success of GJS 2022 Expo by GJC I can see an upward growth for the next 25 years and India will boom in Jewellery business internally as well as internationally.”

Speaking at the Expo – Mr. Ashish Pethe, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), said, “We are trying to Protect, Progress and Promote since past 17-18 years of our inception. This show is for promotion of the industry where we can share our ideas in the best possible manner. I am grateful to Nitin ji and Rakesh ji who understands our problems from grass-root level and always come up with amicable solutions. With their support, we prosper together.”

Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) and Convener of GJS, said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for his valuable time and powerful support. I would like to let you know that at these 2.5 lac square feet area of Exhibition having 1200 stall, we have won hearts of diverse customers in two days. India has 6000 ton gold resource and within two days of this exhibition we have received orders of 200 ton which is remarkable. Our artisans, designers and manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned and working round the clock to come up with the best products for the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The NDA Government led by Prime Minister Modi-ji and visionaries like Nitin ji have given us complete support to make our jewellery sector Aatmanirbhar. We are working towards making the best facilities for our artisans from Maharashtra to Bengal to provide them the state-of-the-art set-up.”

