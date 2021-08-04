NIT Rourkela placement drive: Despite the pandemic, 101 new companies participated

Rourkela: National Institute of Technology, Rourkela witnessed a stellar online placement drive for the Academic Year 2020-21. Despite the pandemic, three students were offered annual pay packages of Rs 45 lakh, the highest so far, while nine were offered Rs 43 lakh per annum.

Prof. Umesh C. Pati, Head of Training & Placement Centre, NIT Rourkela, said, “This year, taking up the placement drive was a rigorous task. But, keeping up with the new normal of virtual placement drive, the Training and Placement Centre worked very hard to adapt quickly and enable the students to be at their best for the process. We witnessed 101 new companies which have participated in this placement season. Some of them are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays, Citi Bank, Siemens Gamesa. etc.”

With 84 companies offering 253 students more than Rs 10 lakh per annum, the average CTC offered was about Rs. 9.36 LPA, an increase of over 4 per cent from the previous year. Another 211 students bagged prestigious internship offers from global majors like Microsoft, Barclays, Bajaj Auto, Citi Bank and Qualcomm with the highest stipend rising to Rs.1 lakh per month. So far, the Institute received more than 841 full-time offers. The 256 companies that participated in the placement drive are from the diverse sectors like software, manufacturing, electronics, finance, education, petroleum, construction and top rung public sector units like GAIL, C-DAC, TRAI, C-DOT, IOCL etc.

Congratulating the Placement Committee and students, the Director of the Institute, Prof. Animesh Biswas said, “This year’s placement season has witnessed remarkable success despite the current Covid-19 pandemic, which is a testament to the education imparted at NIT Rourkela and the hard work put in by our students. I am very proud of our students for their dedication which has led to such coveted employment offers. We are continuously striving to exceed the expectations of the recruiters as well as stakeholders and thank them for reposing faith in the institute as well as its distinct academic culture. I would also like to congratulate Prof. Umesh C. Pati, Prof. Anup Nandy, (Professor-in-Charge) and the entire Placement Committee 2020-21 for working hard to make this a very successful Placement Season. All of us at NIT Rourkela wish the outgoing batch the very best for their new professional or academic roles.”

The Computer Science and Engineering Departments bagged 187 jobs, the maximum among all other departments. More than 230 Postgraduate students have bagged job offers so far. Undergraduate students did well too, with the Chemical Engineering department attaining 100% placements, followed by Computer Science and Electronics & Communication Engineering departments, which achieved 98%. Among the others, the Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering and Electrical Engineering attained 92% and 88% placements respectively.

The statistical report of the placement indicates that the IT and software sector has emerged as the top recruiter (41% of total recruitment) till date. Core Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing, Analytics and Consulting, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Education sectors thus sharing the rest of the part.