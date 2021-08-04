Leading Cement Company, Nuvoco Vistas’s Rs. 5,000 crores IPO to open on August 09, 2021, sets price band of Rs. 560 – Rs. 570 per equity share

Mumbai : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“Nuvoco Vistas” or the “Company”), is the fifth largest cement Company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity and one of the leading ready mix concrete manufacturers in India (Source: CRISIL Report). As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 11 Cement Plants with a consolidated installed manufacturing capacity of 22.32 MMTPA.

The Company’s leadership team is led by Mr. Hiren Patel, Chairman and Non-Executive Director and Mr. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director.

Nuvoco Vistas is proposing to open its initial public offering of Equity Shares on Monday, August 09, 2021 and close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The price band for the Offer has been determined at Rs. 560 – Rs. 570 per Equity Share.

The total Offer size is up to Rs. 5,000 crores with a fresh issuance of Equity Shares, aggregating up to Rs. 1,500 crores and an offer for sale of Equity Shares aggregating up to Rs. 3,500 crores, by Niyogi Enterprise Private Limited (the “Promoter Selling Shareholder”).

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds of Rs. 1,350 crores from the fresh issue for repayment/prepayment/redemption, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed of by our Company, besides general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers to the Offer (“BRLMs”).

The Company and the Promoter Selling Shareholder have, in consultation with the BRLMs, considered participation by Anchor Investors, whose participation shall be one Working Day prior to the bid/offer opening Date, i.e. Friday, August 06, 2021. The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended, read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made in accordance with Regulation 6(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, through the Book Building Process wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors.

All capitalized terms used herein and not specifically defined shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Red Herring Prospectus dated July 30, 2021 (“RHP”) filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai (“RoC”).