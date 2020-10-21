Nissan India unveils the all-new Nissan Magnite B-SUV

Bhubaneswar: Built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, Nissan India has unveiled their much-awaitedB-SUV, theall-new Nissan Magnite. Thisis the company’s first ever product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market, scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY2020-21.A true reflection ofthe ‘Nissan-ness’concept that aims to empowerpeople through breakthrough products and technologies, the all-new Nissan Magnite wasunveiled to the global audience viaa virtual event.Key spokespersons from Nissan’s leadership teams in Africa, Middle East, and India (AMI), presented the livestreamed event, with Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, drivingin the all-new Nissan Magnite.

“The all-new Nissan Magnite plays a vital role in our Nissan NEXT strategy and represents Nissan’s undeniable commitment to the Indian market as a customer-centric organization. The car reiterates our brand philosophy of keeping customers at the heart of everything we do to deliver exciting products for enriching experiences.Aswe continue to prioritize and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enablesustainable growth. Nissan will continue to be the primary brand in India,”said Sinan Ozkok, President,Nissan Motor India.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is a testimony to Nissan’s global SUV DNA of relentless innovation, advanced technology, and Japanese engineering. It featureslatest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM), the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven, and integrated into society.Designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers, the all-new Nissan Magnite comes with numerous first-in-class and best-in-segment features that provides consumers with a differentiated, innovative, and accessible ownership experience.

Along with that, the Nissan Magnite also has wide range of accessories, especially the tech pack which has a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient mood lighting. Nissan will also offer a range of peace of mind packages right from the launch of the all new Nissan Magnite. With free roadside assistance, Nissan Magnite will have a standard warranty period for two years. The extended warranty and the Nissan Magnite pre-paid package will be offered five years. Apart from this, the all new Nissan Magnite will come with four free services during standard warranty period.All the Nissan Service Parts and Accessories will come with 1 Year / 20,000 Kms Warranty

