NHPC inks MoU with PTC India Limited for sale of power to be generated from upcoming West Seti & Seti River-6 Projects in Nepal

New Delhi : NHPC Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PTC India Limited for sale of power to be generated from upcoming West Seti & Seti River-6 Projects in Nepal, today at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad.

The MoU was signed by Shri A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC and Dr. Rajib K. Mishra, CMD, PTC India Limited. On this occasion, Shri R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance) Shri Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), Shri V.R. Shrivastava, Executive Director (SBD&C) from NHPC and Shri Harish Saran, Executive Director (Commercial & Operations), Shri Pankaj Goel, CFO and Shri Bikram Singh, EVP-Marketing from PTC India were also present.

As per the MoU, PTC shall purchase the Contracted Capacity from NHPC from date of commercial operation of above Projects for onward sale to the State Utilities/Discoms/Bulk Consumers on long term basis in India and neighboring countries. PTC shall also endeavor to sell any untied capacity on medium/short term basis or on power exchanges.