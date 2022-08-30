Dharmendra Pradhan holds bilateral meeting with his Brazilian counterpart in Bali

New Delhi : Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan held a bilateral meeting with HE Victor Godoy, Minister of Education, Brazil, in Bali today.

The Ministers had fruitful discussions on deepening the bilateral engagements in education, entrepreneurship, research and innovation. They agreed to revive the Joint Working Group engagements in the areas of education and skill development between our two countries.

Shri Pradhan said that research collaborations in priority areas like energy security, collaborations in traditional medicine, preventive healthcare, yoga, ayurveda & digital technologies, linkages between Higher Education Institutions & Skill institutions are key areas that can immensely benefit both India and Brazil.

HE Victor Godoy expressed his keenness to deepen academic and research engagements and make our coperation in education more vibrant. As a G20 Troika co-chair, he also expressed Brazil’s support to India in taking forward the EdWG agenda during our upcoming presidency.

Later, Shri Pradhan also interacted with Indian community at Seminyak in Bali.