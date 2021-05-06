New scheme will be implemented for free treatment of Corona in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a new scheme is being implemented for free treatment of corona patients in the state. Under this, the poor and common people of the state, including even the middle class, will be able to get free treatment of corona in the contracted private hospitals.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a special package will be given by the state government to private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the implementation of the scheme. The government will empanel private hospitals for treatment of covid.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a meeting of Corona Control Core Group through video conferencing from his residence today. The meeting was attended by concerned ministers and officials through video conferencing.



Free arrangement of CT scan, oxygen, medicines, injections etc.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the scheme, tests like CT scan etc, medicines, remdesivir injections, oxygen etc. shall be made available free of cost.



88 percent population covered



So far, 2 crore 42 lakh cards have been made under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state, under which 88 percent of the population has been covered. All of them will be able to get free treatment of corona in government-contracted hospitals. There are currently 328 private hospitals are empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in which 23 thousand 946 beds are available. On May 5, the state government empanelled 68 private hospitals of the state under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the next 3 months.



Collectors will be able to empanelled private hospitals



In order to make free treatment available in private hospitals of each district, collectors have been empowered to temporarily empanel private hospitals of their district under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. With this, Ayushman card holders will get free treatment of corona in all these private hospitals, where corona is currently being treated.



If one member has a card, others will also get the facility



The government has decided that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, if a family member has an Ayushman card, then other members of the family shall also be able to get free treatment. On being admitted to the hospital for treatment of Covid, the collector will arrange for Ayushman card to be made.



Package rates increased by 40 percent



The government has increased the rates of Ayushman Bharat package by 40 percent so that private hospitals can treat Covid well under this scheme. These rates include room rent, food, checkups, consultation fee, paramedical fee etc.



5 thousand rupees diagnostic advance



The state government will give Rs 5000 as diagnostic advanced to every person who is receiving treatment under the scheme. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 5 thousand rupees are given to each eligible family.



60 thousand beds will be available for treatment



After the implementation of this scheme, a total of 60 thousand 915 beds will be available in private and government hospitals for the treatment of Covid to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state. Of these 37 thousand 159 beds will be available in government hospitals, 3 thousand 675 beds in contracted hospitals and 20 thousand 81 beds in private hospitals contracted under Ayushman Bharat.



Vaccination of youth should continue



In the meeting, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that vaccination of persons above 18 years of age should continue as per the availability of vaccine. Along with this, vaccination of persons above 45 years should also continue as before.



Availability of beds has increased due to large number of discharges



A district-wise review found that a large number of corona patients are being discharged from hospitals in districts, leading to increased availability of beds. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to increase the I.C.U. beds.

Related