New online system of MSME/Udyam Registration crosses 50 lakh mark

New Delhi : New online system of MSME/Udyam Registration launched by Union MSME Ministry, w.e.f. 1st July, 2020, has stood the test of Time and Technology as more than 50 lakh MSMEs have successfully registered themselves by now. These include over 47 lakh Micro organisations and 2.7 lakh Small Units.

It may be stated that Ministry of MSME had revised the definition of MSMEs and process of registration w.e.f. 1st July, 2020. It also launched a new portal for MSME/Udyam registration (https://udyamregistration.gov.in). Since then, the portal is working smoothly. In a major first, this portal is seamlessly integrated with CBDT and GST networks as also with the GeM. It may be noted that through this integration, now MSME registration is a totally paperless exercise.

Enterprises which are not yet registered, should register themselves to avail the benefits of Ministry of MSME and other Government agencies. The registration is free of cost and should be done only on the Government portal. For any assistance, entrepreneurs can contact nearby DICs or CHAMPIONS’ Control Rooms of the Ministry or can write to: https://champions.gov.in.