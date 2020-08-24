New office premises for Delimitation Commission inaugurated

New Delhi: New office premises for Delimitation Commission was opened by Justice Mrs. Ranjana Desai, Chairperson, Delimitation Commission today in the august presence of Sh. Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, Sh. Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner, and Sh. Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioner and Member, Delimitation Commission. This office is located on Third Floor of Hotel Ashoka. It has requisite spaces including a Conference Hall with video conferencing facilities.

Delimitation Commission has already started functioning since March, 2020. It has held four formal meetings as yet. All Associate Members have already been nominated for each State/ Union Territory concerned. The Commission has kept 15th June 2020 as the date for freezing of administrative districts in these States/ UTs. Data collection work has also been completed. With the opening of this new office, it is hoped that formal deliberations with Associate Members would start soon to expedite the process of delimitation as envisaged.

Senior officers of Election Commission, CMD NBCC and officers from ITDC were also present on the occasion.

