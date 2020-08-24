CEAT associates with Jawa Motorcycles for the launch of Perak

New Delhi: CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, announced its association with the premium motorcycle brand Jawa Motorcycles for the launch of the Jawa Perak. CEAT designed the Zoom Cruz tyres specifically for the Jawa Perak.

These tyres are designed to provide the customer a comfortable riding experience and superior control at high speeds. These tyres are available in two sizes: 100/90-18 Zoom Cruz for the front wheel and 140/70-17 Zoom Cruz for the rear wheel.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “We are excited to partner with an iconic and premium motorcycle brand like Jawa Motorcycles. The Jawa Perak has recorded an overwhelming response since its entry. We are glad to deliver Zoom Cruz tyres as per expectations and look forward to a long partnership with Jawa Motorcycles.”

