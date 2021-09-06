New Lux Cozi commercial with Varun Dhawan creates euphoria amongst the youths and netizens

New Delhi: Lux Industries Limited, (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND) known for its innovative and customer-demand driven product offerings, manufacturing more than 100 products across 14 major brands comprising a complete range of innerwear and outerwear for men, women, and children, has yet again created a buzz with its new advertisement campaign with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, the heartthrob of Young India and the Brand Ambassador for Lux Cozi. The new commercial with Varun Dhawan is aimed to connect with the young consumers and has been highly appreciated and accepted by the consumers. Varun Dhawan’s dedication towards staying fit, healthy and always charming admirably synergises with Lux Cozi’s brand ethos of ensuring comfort and durable lifestyle.

Lux Cozi’s new TVC comes with a new messaging of “Ekdum Cozy” has gripped the target consumers of the brand. The commercial is already a huge hit amongst the viewers.

Lux has always been proactive in adopting newer methods of production developing innovative products and targeting the right audience through first-of-its-kind branding and promotional activities. Its customer centric approach has helped the brand to expand their visibility and created strong brand equity for the entire brand portfolio across 47 countries. With a strong assortment of 15 brands offering mass, mid-premium and premium products across demographics. It has helped the brand to outperform the market and generate a pricing premium.

Saket Todi, Executive Director at Lux industries averred, “Lux Cozi has a distinctive pedigree of innovation be it in product launches or brand building initiatives, the new commercial was conceptualised to target the young consumer as it has distinctive youth appeal. Varun is an energetic and versatile actor with a rich legacy of work. He is also a true fitness enthusiast who has equally carved out a niche as a heartthrob amongst the youth. His inimitable style and fashion sense makes him endearing to all sections of the audience cutting across age groups, especially the youth.”

Udit Todi Executive Director Lux Industries commented, “Lux Cozi has been synonymous with quality, comfort and durability. The positioning of the brand and the marketing initiatives are skewed towards strengthening these changing dynamics of the hosiery industry. We have always been at the forefront, leading the change in market offerings. We thank Varun for being a part of this exciting journey of Lux Cozi. The new commercial has been launched in major news and entertainment channels and we have been receiving rave reviews from consumers on social media.

Yellow beetle the agency behind the concept represented by Daven Munjal, stated “We wanted to give a new dimension to the Lux Cozi communication, we conceptualised the commercial with the clear aim to target the youth, the commercial has freshness and has the flavour of naughtiness and tongue in cheek communication”

The Lux Cozi communication has evolved over the years in sync with the evolving consumer taste and preferences from APNA LUCK PAHEN KE CHALO to SUNO TOH APNE DIL KI to now EKDUM COZY. The brand has demonstrated the penchant for freshness and has retained high contemporary quotient in its communication. Lux Cozi is one of the strongest and fastest growing brand in the Lux industries bouquet besides brands like Lyra, ONN, Genx, One 8.

The latest commercial is in the same league of innovation and following the consumer, the high appreciation that the advertisement has received is a testament of the fact that Indian consumers are welcoming innovative and youthful communication by the brand.