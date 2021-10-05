New highways project will increase connectivity in Nashik: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi : “At present almost all district headquarters in Maharashtra are connected to the National Highway. Due to the new highway projects, the connectivity of Nashik will increase.” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated this while virtually inaugurating several highway projects in Nashik, yesterday. The minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of about 206 Km long NH projects worth nearly Rs. 1,678 crore in Nashik, Maharashtra in the presence of Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil and Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar.

The Minister also mentioned that the Greenfield Expressway project from Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar-Solapur to Chennai has been approved by the Union Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways under Project Phase-1 to India. “Nashik-Mumbai highway would be repaired and renovated at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore,” he announced. He also announced that six lanes of 20 km route from Pimprisado to Gonde and elevated corridor from Nashik Road to Dwarka would be constructed.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil appreciated the continuous works of Shri Gadkari. “The country is witnessing a holistic approach to development through the efforts of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,” he added.

Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said that, “Today, the expansion of national highways has made the transportation in remote tribal areas much easier and has connected remote areas to the city.”