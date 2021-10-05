First consignment of GI tagged sweet dish Mihidana from West Bengal exported to Bahrain

New Delhi : In an effort to promote indigenous & Geographical Identification (GI) tagged products, first consignment of GI tagged sweet dish Mihidana sourced from Bardhaman, West Bengal has been exported to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The consignment of unique sweet dish Mihidana was exported to Bahrain by APEDA registered M/S DM Enterprises, Kolkata and imported by Aljazira Group, Bahrain. The sweet dish from West Bengal is being displayed (also provided for tasting purpose) to consumers at Aljazira super stores in Bahrain. More consignments of the unique sweet dish would be exported to Bahrain during forthcoming Diwali festival.

Recently, to commemorate the historical legacy of a century old sweet delicacy & GI certified – Jaynagarer Moa, prepared from popped-rice ball & fresh date-palm jaggery, in Jaynagar, West Bengal, India Post in collaboration with APEDA released a specially designed envelope.

In January, 2021, a consignment of Jaynagar Moa was exported to the Kingdom of Bahrain, by APEDA registered M/s D M Enterprises, Kolkata. APEDA has been focusing on increasing lesser known, indigenous and GI tagged food products from the country.

In August, 2021, India Post released a special cover on West Bengal”s sweetmeats Mihidana and Sitabhog. West Bengal’s Bardhaman got the GI tag for the century-old sweetmeats in 2017.

A GI tag is a sign denoting a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. GI, a form of intellectual property right (IPR), is distinct from other forms of IPR, as it ascribes the exclusivity to the community in a defined geography, rather than to an individual, as is in the case of trademarks and patents.

A GI tag can be issued for agricultural, natural or manufactured goods that have a unique quality, reputation or other characteristics attributable to its geographical origin. Darjeeling tea, Basmati rice, Kanchipuram Silk, Mysore Silk, Hyderabadi haleem, Nagaland chilli products, etc, sold with the GI tag have premium pricing.

APEDA undertakes market promotion activities for export of food products, market intelligence for making informed decisions, international exposure, skill development, capacity building and high-quality packaging.

APEDA has been carrying out promotional activities to bring unique and GI certified products to the agricultural and processed food products export map of India. APEDA provides assistance to set up pack houses across States which would fulfill the mandatory requirement or infrastructure for export of fresh fruits and vegetables to the international market.